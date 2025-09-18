Kansas vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Kansas Jayhawks are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Kansas vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas: (-490) | West Virginia: (+365)

Kansas: (-490) | West Virginia: (+365) Spread: Kansas: -13.5 (-112) | West Virginia: +13.5 (-108)

Kansas: -13.5 (-112) | West Virginia: +13.5 (-108) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Kansas vs West Virginia Betting Trends

Kansas has posted one win against the spread this season.

As a 13.5-point or greater favorite, Kansas has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

One of Kansas' three games this season has gone over the point total.

West Virginia owns two wins against the spread this season.

None of West Virginia's three games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Kansas vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jayhawks win (77.1%)

Kansas vs West Virginia Point Spread

West Virginia is listed as an underdog by 13.5 points (-108 odds), and Kansas, the favorite, is -112 to cover.

Kansas vs West Virginia Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Kansas-West Virginia on Sept. 20, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Kansas vs West Virginia Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kansas vs. West Virginia reveal Kansas as the favorite (-490) and West Virginia as the underdog (+365).

Kansas vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kansas 36.0 43 18.7 56 51.8 3 West Virginia 28.7 69 14.7 38 56.5 3

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

