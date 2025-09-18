South Alabama vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the South Alabama Jaguars face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

South Alabama vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: South Alabama: (-629) | Coastal Carolina: (+450)

South Alabama: (-629) | Coastal Carolina: (+450) Spread: South Alabama: -14.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +14.5 (-110)

South Alabama: -14.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +14.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Alabama vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

South Alabama has two wins against the spread this year.

South Alabama is winless ATS (0-1) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.

South Alabama has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

Coastal Carolina has not won a game against the spread this year.

Coastal Carolina has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.

South Alabama vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (84.6%)

South Alabama vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

South Alabama is favored by 14.5 points versus Coastal Carolina. South Alabama is -110 to cover the spread, while Coastal Carolina is -110.

South Alabama vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for South Alabama-Coastal Carolina on Sept. 20, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

South Alabama vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

South Alabama is the favorite, -629 on the moneyline, while Coastal Carolina is a +450 underdog.

South Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Alabama 28.0 73 28.3 106 52.5 3 Coastal Carolina 6.7 135 28.7 107 53.8 3

South Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth South Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.