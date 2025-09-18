Texas vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Sam Houston Bearkats.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Texas vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- Moneyline: Texas: (N/A) | Sam Houston: (N/A)
- Spread: Texas: -39.5 (-110) | Sam Houston: +39.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Texas vs Sam Houston Betting Trends
- Texas hasn't won a game against the spread this season.
- Texas has yet to hit the over this season.
- Sam Houston has no wins against the spread this year.
- A pair of Sam Houston three games in 2025 have hit the over.
Texas vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Longhorns win (93.7%)
Texas vs Sam Houston Point Spread
Sam Houston is an underdog by 39.5 points against Texas. Sam Houston is -110 to cover the spread, and Texas is -110.
Texas vs Sam Houston Over/Under
A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Texas-Sam Houston matchup on Sept. 20, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.
Texas vs. Sam Houston Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas
|24.0
|88
|10.3
|18
|50.2
|3
|Sam Houston
|21.7
|95
|38.7
|130
|56.2
|3
Texas vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
