Texas vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Texas vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas: (N/A) | Sam Houston: (N/A)

Texas: (N/A) | Sam Houston: (N/A) Spread: Texas: -39.5 (-110) | Sam Houston: +39.5 (-110)

Texas: -39.5 (-110) | Sam Houston: +39.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Texas vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

Texas hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Texas has yet to hit the over this season.

Sam Houston has no wins against the spread this year.

A pair of Sam Houston three games in 2025 have hit the over.

Texas vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (93.7%)

Texas vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Sam Houston is an underdog by 39.5 points against Texas. Sam Houston is -110 to cover the spread, and Texas is -110.

Texas vs Sam Houston Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Texas-Sam Houston matchup on Sept. 20, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Texas vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 24.0 88 10.3 18 50.2 3 Sam Houston 21.7 95 38.7 130 56.2 3

Texas vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

