Utah vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Utah Utes will face the Cincinnati Bearcats in college football action on Saturday.
Utah vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Utah: (-350) | Cincinnati: (+275)
- Spread: Utah: -9.5 (-118) | Cincinnati: +9.5 (-104)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Utah vs Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Utah's record against the spread is 6-2-0.
- Utah's ATS record as 9.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-0.
- This year, five of Utah's eight games have hit the over.
- Cincinnati has six wins in eight contests against the spread this year.
- Cincinnati has played eight games this season, and five of them have hit the over.
Utah vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Utes win (73%)
Utah vs Cincinnati Point Spread
Cincinnati is an underdog by 9.5 points against Utah. Cincinnati is -104 to cover the spread, and Utah is -118.
Utah vs Cincinnati Over/Under
The over/under for the Utah versus Cincinnati game on Nov. 1 has been set at 55.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Utah vs Cincinnati Moneyline
Cincinnati is a +275 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -350 favorite.
Utah vs. Cincinnati Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Utah
|38.9
|8
|14.3
|9
|49.3
|8
|Cincinnati
|38.3
|10
|19.0
|36
|55.8
|8
Utah vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
