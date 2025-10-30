Utah vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Utah Utes will face the Cincinnati Bearcats in college football action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines

Utah vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Moneyline: Utah: (-350) | Cincinnati: (+275)

Utah: (-350) | Cincinnati: (+275) Spread: Utah: -9.5 (-118) | Cincinnati: +9.5 (-104)

Utah: -9.5 (-118) | Cincinnati: +9.5 (-104) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Utah vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

Utah's record against the spread is 6-2-0.

Utah's ATS record as 9.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-0.

This year, five of Utah's eight games have hit the over.

Cincinnati has six wins in eight contests against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has played eight games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Utah vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utes win (73%)

Utah vs Cincinnati Point Spread

Cincinnati is an underdog by 9.5 points against Utah. Cincinnati is -104 to cover the spread, and Utah is -118.

Utah vs Cincinnati Over/Under

The over/under for the Utah versus Cincinnati game on Nov. 1 has been set at 55.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Utah vs Cincinnati Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +275 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -350 favorite.

Utah vs. Cincinnati Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah 38.9 8 14.3 9 49.3 8 Cincinnati 38.3 10 19.0 36 55.8 8

Utah vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Utah vs. Cincinnati analysis