USC vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The USC Trojans are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the Michigan State Spartans.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

USC vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USC: (-877) | Michigan State: (+580)

USC: (-877) | Michigan State: (+580) Spread: USC: -18.5 (-105) | Michigan State: +18.5 (-115)

USC: -18.5 (-105) | Michigan State: +18.5 (-115) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

USC vs Michigan State Betting Trends

USC has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As at least an 18.5-point favorite, USC has two wins ATS (2-1).

USC has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

Michigan State is winless against the spread this year.

A pair of Michigan State three games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

USC vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (84.2%)

USC vs Michigan State Point Spread

Michigan State is listed as an underdog by 18.5 points (-115 odds), and USC, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

USC vs Michigan State Over/Under

The over/under for USC-Michigan State on Sept. 20 is 56.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

USC vs Michigan State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for USC-Michigan State, USC is the favorite at -877, and Michigan State is +580.

USC vs. Michigan State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games USC 55.0 2 16.7 45 60.5 3 Michigan State 35.3 48 23.3 80 50.2 3

USC vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth USC vs. Michigan State analysis on FanDuel Research.