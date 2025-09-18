Fresno State vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
College football's Sunday slate includes the Fresno State Bulldogs facing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Fresno State vs Hawaii Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Fresno State: (-132) | Hawaii: (+110)
- Spread: Fresno State: -2.5 (-114) | Hawaii: +2.5 (-106)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Fresno State vs Hawaii Betting Trends
- Fresno State's record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- Fresno State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This season, three of Fresno State's four games have go over the point total.
- Hawaii owns two wins against the spread this season.
- Hawaii is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.
- One Hawaii game (out of four) has hit the over this season.
Fresno State vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (62.6%)
Fresno State vs Hawaii Point Spread
Fresno State is favored by 2.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Hawaii, the underdog, is -106.
Fresno State vs Hawaii Over/Under
A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Fresno State-Hawaii game on Sept. 21, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Fresno State vs Hawaii Moneyline
Hawaii is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Fresno State is a -132 favorite.
Fresno State vs. Hawaii Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Fresno State
|35.3
|10
|19.8
|98
|49.0
|4
|Hawaii
|22.3
|68
|20.8
|104
|52.0
|4
Fresno State vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Game day: Sunday, September 21, 2025
- Game time: TBA ET
- TV channel: Spectrum Sports
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
