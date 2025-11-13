USC vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the USC Trojans and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

USC vs Iowa Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USC: (-260) | Iowa: (+215)

USC: (-260) | Iowa: (+215) Spread: USC: -6.5 (-122) | Iowa: +6.5 (100)

USC: -6.5 (-122) | Iowa: +6.5 (100) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

USC vs Iowa Betting Trends

USC's record against the spread is 5-4-0.

As 6.5-point favorites or more, USC is 3-3 against the spread.

USC has played nine games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

Iowa has covered the spread seven times in nine games.

Iowa has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

Iowa has played nine games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

USC vs Iowa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (68.6%)

USC vs Iowa Point Spread

USC is a 6.5-point favorite against Iowa. USC is -122 to cover the spread, and Iowa is +100.

USC vs Iowa Over/Under

USC versus Iowa, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 49.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

USC vs Iowa Moneyline

The USC vs Iowa moneyline has USC as a -260 favorite, while Iowa is a +215 underdog.

USC vs. Iowa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games USC 39.6 11 21.8 36 58.7 9 Iowa 29.6 64 13.7 4 43.5 9

USC vs. Iowa Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth USC vs. Iowa analysis on FanDuel Research.