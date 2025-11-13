3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Jets at Patriots

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Jets at Patriots on Thursday Night Football

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Breece Hall +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Jets' offense is a terrible stylistic mesh against the Patriots as their strength is running the football, which is where the Pats' defense also excels. As a result, there's a good chance the Jets don't score at all tonight.

If they do, though, Breece Hall is very likely to be involved.

We're up to a five-game sample on the Jets since Braelon Allen's injury. In that time, Hall has handled 35.1% of the team's red-zone carries or targets, up from 20.0% in the games with Allen. A majority of that work has come the past three games when Hall's red-zone share is up to 41.7%.

One matchup plus for Hall is that he can get work in the passing game, and we've seen some backs have big outputs there against the Patriots. Thus, I don't mind giving him a swing even if we should have low expectations for the offense as a whole.

Mack Hollins - Alt Receiving Yds Mack Hollins - Alt Receiving Yds Mack Hollins 50+ Yards +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

With Kayshon Boutte missing a second straight game, we should expect a lot of Mack Hollins tonight.

In Week 10, Hollins led the Patriots with 10 targets, which he turned into 106 receiving yards. More than half of that came on a single reception, and Hollins had three deep targets (more than 15 yards downfield) in the game.

Hollins' role had been expanding even before the Boutte injury. Thanks to his contributions in the run game, he has played 60% of the snaps in four straight, a lofty mark for an offense that likes to rotate its receivers.

That elevated role will now face a Jets secondary that has struggled all season and no longer has Sauce Gardner. Thus, I'm willing to attack the alt markets on Hollins in hopes of another pop performance.

Tyler Johnson - Receiving Yds Tyler Johnson Under Nov 14 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

All the moving parts at receiver for the Jets make me want to target unders on their guys. Tyler Johnson would top the list for me.

It is true that Johnson had 60 and 64 yards in the two games Garrett Wilson missed earlier in the year. However, one of those came on a 24.6% snap rate, and the team hadn't yet acquired John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell. We can't look at those games as an expectation for what Johnson could do here.

With the potential for Metchie, Mitchell, and Allen Lazard to all be active tonight, I have no idea how the Jets' receiver room will look. When you add in a low-volume, inefficient passing game, there may not be many yards to go around. That makes an under on Johnson a quality look in my eyes.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.