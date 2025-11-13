Jazz vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

Jazz vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: FDSSE, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Atlanta Hawks (7-5) are 2-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (4-7) on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on FDSSE, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The point total is set at 233.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -2 233.5 -134 +114

Jazz vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (57.8%)

Jazz vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have gone 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 11 games this season, they have seven wins against the spread.

This season, five of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total out of 11 chances.

Jazz games this year have eclipsed the over/under 45.5% of the time (five out of 11 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered two times in five games at home, and it has covered four times in seven games when playing on the road.

The Hawks have exceeded the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in two of five home matchups (40%). In road games, they have hit the over in three of seven games (42.9%).

This season, Utah is 5-0-0 at home against the spread (1.000 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (80%, four of five) compared to away (16.7%, one of six).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 20.5 points, 8.7 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 58.6% from the field.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 13.4 points, 7.9 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 9.1 points, 5.9 boards and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (first in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 17.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen averages 28.3 points for the Jazz, plus 6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Keyonte George averages 21.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He is also sinking 42.4% of his shots from the field and 26.2% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic provides the Jazz 7.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 38.4% of his shots from the field.

Svi Mykhailiuk's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

