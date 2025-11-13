Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH, TSN, and NBA TV

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-4) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (6-5) on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 240.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -7.5 240.5 -295 +240

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (78.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 11 games this year, they have six wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total seven times out of 11 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in five of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered two times in five games when playing at home, and it has covered three times in seven games when playing on the road.

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (40%) than games on the road (71.4%).

This year, Toronto is 2-2-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-3-0 ATS (.571).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over more frequently at home (two of four, 50%) than on the road (three of seven, 42.9%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen averages 16.5 points, 7.9 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 58.9% from the floor.

De'Andre Hunter averages 19.2 points, 5.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 11.1 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Lonzo Ball's numbers on the season are 6.1 points, 3.7 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 33.3% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 7.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 50% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 6.2 boards and 4 assists per game. He is sinking 50.6% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Per game, RJ Barrett provides the Raptors 20 points, 4.6 boards and 4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Immanuel Quickley provides the Raptors 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 44.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

