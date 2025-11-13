Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Golden State Warriors (7-6) will look to Stephen Curry (11th in the league scoring 27.1 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Victor Wembanyama (13th in the NBA with 26.2 PPG) and the San Antonio Spurs (8-3) on Friday, November 14, 2025 at Frost Bank Center. The Warriors are 2-point road underdogs in the matchup, which starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -2 236.5 -130 +110

Spurs vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (54.2%)

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Spurs are 3-5-3 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under seven times out of 13 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in home games (2-2-2) than it has in road games (1-3-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Spurs hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total three times in six opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).

This year, Golden State is 4-0-1 at home against the spread (.800 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-6-0 ATS (.250).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (40%, two of five) than away (75%, six of eight).

Spurs Leaders

Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Stephon Castle is averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 11.5 points, 1.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes averages 11.8 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 53.8% from the field and 50% from downtown (seventh in league), with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Jimmy Butler III gets the Warriors 19.1 points, 5.3 boards and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Warriors receive 27.1 points per game from Curry, plus 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Per game, Jonathan Kuminga gives the Warriors 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Warriors are getting 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Brandin Podziemski.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

