2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 11/13/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the NBA's best defenses, particularly when it comes to preventing threes, and that puts me on this bet.

Cleveland ranked eighth in defensive rating a year ago, and with mostly the same roster, they're 11th in defensive rating so far this year. They permitted the eighth-lowest three-point attempt rate (41.3%) in 2024-25 and are surrendering the 12th-lowest three-point attempt rate (41.2%) this campaign.

While this is a back-to-back for the Cavs, who played in Miami last night, Cleveland sat several of its key players on Wednesday. They won anyway.

Barrett isn't a high-volume three-point shooter or a very good one. He's taking 5.5 threes per night this year and making 35.0% of them (1.9 per game).

Our NBA player projections have Barrett hitting 1.9 threes tonight, which makes these +140 odds enticing.

Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz

I think the defenses will win out when the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks tangle tonight.

The Hawks can be the main driver of this under. Atlanta is on the second leg of a back-to-back as well as the third game of a four-game road swing, so they're likely a little taxed, which could hinder their offense. They're also playing excellent defense of late, giving up 102, 102 and 100 points over their past three outings. They're fourth in defensive rating for the season.

The Jazz have been a little better than expected this year -- at least so far -- and sit 22nd in net rating (-5.1). Their offense is 23rd in offensive rating, so despite Utah netting a silly 152 points last time out, they're still a below-average unit offensively.

With a tired Atlanta team that is superb on D facing a blah Utah offense, 233 total points could prove to be too high of a bar to clear.

