Updated Ryder Cup Standings and Betting Odds: Keegan Bradley to Play for and Captain USA?

Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley may also play on the team after his win at the Travelers Championship.

Bradley is now ninth in the Team USA Ryder Cup standings.

Although Bradley initially said he would not choose himself, he may be changing his mind.

The 2025 Ryder Cup draws near.

Team USA will take on Team Europe at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York from September 26th through September 28th for one of -- if not the -- most important events in all of golf.

Team USA's captain, Keegan Bradley, is making waves with his strong play -- and some old promises.

Upon being named the captain for the USA last summer, Bradley stated that he would not pick himself to play on the team and would only play if he qualified on points.

He's not quite inside the top six on the points list (where he needs to be to qualify automatically), but after a win at the Travelers Championship -- and fending off Team Europe staple Tommy Fleetwood, no less -- Bradley seems to have changed his stance.

Talking after his win at the Travelers, Bradley had this to say:

"This changes the story a little bit. I never would have thought about playing if I hadn't won. This definitely opens the door to play. I don't know if I'm going to do it or not, but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what's best for the team and we'll see. We’ve still got … it's still June, so we’ve still got a long ways to go. This definitely changes things a little bit, and we'll all get together and figure out the best way to do this."

Let's take a look at the current team standings for both Team USA and Team Europe -- plus the Ryder Cup betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team USA Ryder Cup Standings

As of June 22nd, 2025, here are the Ryder Cup standings for Team USA.

Note: the top six by points are automatically qualified for the Ryder Cup, and the final six will be chosen by captain Keegan Bradley.

Rank Name Points 1 Scottie Scheffler 27,536.93 2 Xander Schauffele 12,472.70 3 J.J. Spaun 12,271.85 4 Russell Henley 11,166.85 5 Bryson DeChambeau 10,318.00 6 Justin Thomas 9,997.69 7 Collin Morikawa 9,482.01 View Full Table ChevronDown

Scottie Scheffler has mathematically qualified for a spot on the USA Ryder Cup team.

Team Europe Ryder Cup Standings

As of June 22nd, 2025, here are the Ryder Cup standings for Team Europe.

Note: the top six by points are automatically qualified for the Ryder Cup, and the final six will be chosen by captain Luke Donald.

Rank Name Points 1 Rory McIlroy 3138.45 2 Tommy Fleetwood 1237.43 3 Tyrrell Hatton 1216.55 4 Robert MacIntyre 1212.11 5 Shane Lowry 1202.11 6 Sepp Straka 1146.33 7 Rasmus Højgaard 1072.33 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rory McIlroy has mathematically qualified for a spot on the European Ryder Cup team.

2025 Ryder Cup Betting Odds

As of July 23rd, 2025, here are the Ryder Cup betting odds, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Result Odds USA -130 Europe +140 Tie +1100

