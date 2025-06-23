FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

Updated Ryder Cup Standings and Betting Odds: Keegan Bradley to Play for and Captain USA?

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Updated Ryder Cup Standings and Betting Odds: Keegan Bradley to Play for and Captain USA?

  • Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley may also play on the team after his win at the Travelers Championship.
  • Bradley is now ninth in the Team USA Ryder Cup standings.
  • Although Bradley initially said he would not choose himself, he may be changing his mind.

The 2025 Ryder Cup draws near.

Team USA will take on Team Europe at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York from September 26th through September 28th for one of -- if not the -- most important events in all of golf.

Team USA's captain, Keegan Bradley, is making waves with his strong play -- and some old promises.

Upon being named the captain for the USA last summer, Bradley stated that he would not pick himself to play on the team and would only play if he qualified on points.

He's not quite inside the top six on the points list (where he needs to be to qualify automatically), but after a win at the Travelers Championship -- and fending off Team Europe staple Tommy Fleetwood, no less -- Bradley seems to have changed his stance.

Talking after his win at the Travelers, Bradley had this to say:

"This changes the story a little bit. I never would have thought about playing if I hadn't won. This definitely opens the door to play. I don't know if I'm going to do it or not, but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what's best for the team and we'll see. We’ve still got … it's still June, so we’ve still got a long ways to go. This definitely changes things a little bit, and we'll all get together and figure out the best way to do this."

Let's take a look at the current team standings for both Team USA and Team Europe -- plus the Ryder Cup betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team USA Ryder Cup Standings

As of June 22nd, 2025, here are the Ryder Cup standings for Team USA.

Note: the top six by points are automatically qualified for the Ryder Cup, and the final six will be chosen by captain Keegan Bradley.

Rank
Name
Points
1Scottie Scheffler27,536.93
2Xander Schauffele12,472.70
3J.J. Spaun12,271.85
4Russell Henley11,166.85
5Bryson DeChambeau10,318.00
6Justin Thomas9,997.69
7Collin Morikawa9,482.01

Scottie Scheffler has mathematically qualified for a spot on the USA Ryder Cup team.

Team Europe Ryder Cup Standings

As of June 22nd, 2025, here are the Ryder Cup standings for Team Europe.

Note: the top six by points are automatically qualified for the Ryder Cup, and the final six will be chosen by captain Luke Donald.

Rank
Name
Points
1Rory McIlroy3138.45
2Tommy Fleetwood1237.43
3Tyrrell Hatton1216.55
4Robert MacIntyre1212.11
5Shane Lowry1202.11
6Sepp Straka1146.33
7Rasmus Højgaard1072.33

Rory McIlroy has mathematically qualified for a spot on the European Ryder Cup team.

2025 Ryder Cup Betting Odds

As of July 23rd, 2025, here are the Ryder Cup betting odds, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Result
Odds
USA-130
Europe+140
Tie+1100

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

