Up & Adams: Monday, September 9th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay recaps the Detroit Lions’ overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys crushing the Cleveland Browns, and the Chicago Bears’ comeback victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Next, former All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly discusses the New Orleans Saints' victory against the Carolina Panthers, the New England Patriots upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals, playing against New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the future of Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons after the team extended quarterback Dak Prescott, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold’s big day.

After that, Kay talks about the Houston Texans hanging on to beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Buffalo Bills overcoming a slow start to take down the Arizona Cardinals, the Miami Dolphins' victory over Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win versus the Atlanta Falcons, and the Seattle Seahawks rallying to beat the Denver Broncos.

Finally, Kay previews the Monday Night Football matchup between the Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

