FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-3-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-210)Ducks (+172)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (65.7%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Golden Knights. The Ducks are -144 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +118.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Ducks matchup on Nov. 8 has been set at 6.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Ducks reveal Vegas as the favorite (-210) and Anaheim as the underdog (+172) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup