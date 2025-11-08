NHL
Avalanche vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8
On Saturday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Edmonton Oilers.
Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (8-1-5) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-5-4)
- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-114)
|Oilers (-105)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Avalanche win (50.2%)
Avalanche vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Oilers are -260 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +205.
Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Oilers matchup on Nov. 8, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.
Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline
- Colorado is a -114 favorite on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -105 underdog at home.