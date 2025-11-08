FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

On Saturday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (8-1-5) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-5-4)
  • Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Oilers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-114)Oilers (-105)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (50.2%)

Avalanche vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Oilers are -260 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +205.

Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Oilers matchup on Nov. 8, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -114 favorite on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -105 underdog at home.

