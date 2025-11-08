Canucks vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Canucks vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (7-8) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-6)

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-114) Blue Jackets (-105) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (56.4%)

Canucks vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Canucks. The Blue Jackets are -260 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +205.

Canucks vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Blue Jackets on Nov. 8, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Canucks vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Columbus is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -114 favorite at home.

