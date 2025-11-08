NHL
Canucks vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Canucks vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (7-8) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-6)
- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-114)
|Blue Jackets (-105)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (56.4%)
Canucks vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Canucks. The Blue Jackets are -260 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +205.
Canucks vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Blue Jackets on Nov. 8, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Canucks vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Columbus is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -114 favorite at home.