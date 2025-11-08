FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the San Jose Sharks.

Panthers vs Sharks Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (7-6-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-6-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-255)Sharks (+205)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Panthers win (61.5%)

Panthers vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Panthers. The Sharks are -122 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +100.

Panthers vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Panthers-Sharks on Nov. 8 is 5.5. The over is -142, and the under is +116.

Panthers vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Panthers, San Jose is the underdog at +205, and Florida is -255 playing on the road.

