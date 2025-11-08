NHL
Panthers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the San Jose Sharks.
Panthers vs Sharks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (7-6-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-6-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-255)
|Sharks (+205)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (61.5%)
Panthers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Panthers. The Sharks are -122 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +100.
Panthers vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Sharks on Nov. 8 is 5.5. The over is -142, and the under is +116.
Panthers vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Panthers, San Jose is the underdog at +205, and Florida is -255 playing on the road.