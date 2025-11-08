Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 8

A matchup between No. 5 St. John's and No. 15 Alabama at 12 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Saturday's slate, which features seven games involving teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. For picks and predictions for each matchup, continue reading.

For a breakdown of all the big matchups in college basketball today, dive into our betting preview below.

St. John's vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 St. John's Red Storm

No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (69.09% win probability)

St. John's (69.09% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-5.5)

St. John's (-5.5) Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Duke vs. Western Carolina

Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (99.34% win probability)

Duke (99.34% win probability) Spread: Duke (-35.5)

Duke (-35.5) Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: The CW Network

Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky

Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse at No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers

Northern Kentucky Norse at No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (96.04% win probability)

Tennessee (96.04% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-27.5)

Tennessee (-27.5) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Houston vs. Towson

Matchup: Towson Tigers at No. 2 Houston Cougars

Towson Tigers at No. 2 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (87.81% win probability)

Houston (87.81% win probability) Spread: Houston (-26.5)

Houston (-26.5) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: ESPN+

Michigan State vs. Arkansas

Matchup: No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 22 Michigan State Spartans

No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 22 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (77.62% win probability)

Michigan State (77.62% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-1.5)

Michigan State (-1.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: FOX

Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 21 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 21 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (75.29% win probability)

Gonzaga (75.29% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-10.5)

Gonzaga (-10.5) Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPN2

