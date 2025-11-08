NHL
Rangers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8
The New York Rangers will face the New York Islanders in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Rangers vs Islanders Game Info
- New York Rangers (7-6-2) vs. New York Islanders (6-6-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-162)
|Islanders (+134)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (60.1%)
Rangers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +152 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -188 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under
- The Rangers-Islanders matchup on Nov. 8 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.
Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Islanders moneyline has the Rangers as a -162 favorite, while the Islanders are a +134 underdog on the road.