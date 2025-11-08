Rangers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The New York Rangers will face the New York Islanders in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Islanders Game Info

New York Rangers (7-6-2) vs. New York Islanders (6-6-2)

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-162) Islanders (+134) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (60.1%)

Rangers vs Islanders Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +152 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -188 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under

The Rangers-Islanders matchup on Nov. 8 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.

Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline

The Rangers vs Islanders moneyline has the Rangers as a -162 favorite, while the Islanders are a +134 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!