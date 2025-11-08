FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Rangers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rangers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The New York Rangers will face the New York Islanders in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Islanders Game Info

  • New York Rangers (7-6-2) vs. New York Islanders (6-6-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-162)Islanders (+134)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Rangers win (60.1%)

Rangers vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +152 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -188 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The Rangers-Islanders matchup on Nov. 8 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.

Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The Rangers vs Islanders moneyline has the Rangers as a -162 favorite, while the Islanders are a +134 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup