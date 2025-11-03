FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
TV and Podcast

Up & Adams: Monday, November 3rd, 2025

FanDuel TV
FanDuel TV@FanDuelTV

Up & Adams: Monday, November 3rd, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this November 3rd, 2025 episode, Kay Adams reacts to an injury-riddled Week 9 in the NFL, giving her thoughts on the chaos from Sunday's games.

Kay recaps the Seattle Seahawks win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football and reacts to Jayden Daniels' injury.

Then, Kay gives the Buffalo Bills some love for their win over the Kansas City Chiefs before she's joined by long-time NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer to run through all of the biggest storylines coming out of Week 9.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

