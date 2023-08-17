FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 UMass Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the UMass Minutemen have posted a record of 1-6. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

UMass 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
0@ New Mexico StateAugust 26W 41-30Aggies (-7)44.5
1@ AuburnSeptember 2L 59-14Tigers (-35.5)51.5
2Miami (OH)September 9L 41-28RedHawks (-7)44.5
3@ Eastern MichiganSeptember 16L 19-17Eagles (-7.5)50.5
4New MexicoSeptember 23L 34-31Minutemen (-3.5)49.5
5Arkansas StateSeptember 30L 52-28Minutemen (-2.5)56.5
6ToledoOctober 7L 41-24Rockets (-19.5)56.5
UMass Last Game

The Minutemen get ready for their next game following a 41-24 loss to the Toledo Rockets in their most recent outing. In that game against the Rockets, Taisun Phommachanh had 272 yards on 20-of-31 passing (64.5%) for the Minutemen, with two touchdowns and one interception. Kay'Ron Adams toted the rock 20 times for 157 yards (7.9 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He added one reception for nine yards. Anthony Simpson grabbed seven balls for 140 yards (averaging 20.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Rockets.

UMass Betting Insights

  • The Minutemen have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

