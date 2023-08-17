2023 UMass Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the UMass Minutemen have posted a record of 1-6. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

UMass 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 @ New Mexico State August 26 W 41-30 Aggies (-7) 44.5 1 @ Auburn September 2 L 59-14 Tigers (-35.5) 51.5 2 Miami (OH) September 9 L 41-28 RedHawks (-7) 44.5 3 @ Eastern Michigan September 16 L 19-17 Eagles (-7.5) 50.5 4 New Mexico September 23 L 34-31 Minutemen (-3.5) 49.5 5 Arkansas State September 30 L 52-28 Minutemen (-2.5) 56.5 6 Toledo October 7 L 41-24 Rockets (-19.5) 56.5 View Full Table

UMass Last Game

The Minutemen get ready for their next game following a 41-24 loss to the Toledo Rockets in their most recent outing. In that game against the Rockets, Taisun Phommachanh had 272 yards on 20-of-31 passing (64.5%) for the Minutemen, with two touchdowns and one interception. Kay'Ron Adams toted the rock 20 times for 157 yards (7.9 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He added one reception for nine yards. Anthony Simpson grabbed seven balls for 140 yards (averaging 20.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Rockets.

UMass Betting Insights

UMass has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

