UConn vs UMass-Lowell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The UConn Huskies (1-0) hit the court against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) on November 7, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Arena: PeoplesBank Arena

UConn vs. UMass-Lowell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (96%)

Before you wager on Friday's UConn-UMass-Lowell spread (UConn -33.5) or total (153.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. UMass-Lowell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn went 18-17-0 ATS last season.

UMass-Lowell put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season.

When playing at home last season, the Huskies owned a worse record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-5-0).

The River Hawks' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .500 (7-7-0). On the road, it was .429 (6-8-0).

UConn vs. UMass-Lowell Head-to-Head Comparison

At 77.0 points scored per game and 68.0 points conceded last season, UConn was 90th in the nation offensively and 56th defensively.

Last season, UConn was 111th in the country in rebounds (33.1 per game) and second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9).

Last season UConn was eighth-best in the nation in assists with 17.3 per game.

UConn committed 10.0 turnovers per game last year and forced 9.8 per game, ranking 71st and 317th, respectively, in the country.

UMass-Lowell posted 79.5 points per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 74.1 points per contest (241st-ranked).

UMass-Lowell grabbed 32.5 boards per game (152nd-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 30.3 rebounds per contest (121st-ranked).

UMass-Lowell ranked 66th in the country with 15.3 dimes per game.

UMass-Lowell was 267th in the nation with 12.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 317th with 9.8 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!