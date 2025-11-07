Texas Tech vs Sam Houston College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) hit the court against the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) on November 7, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (95.8%)

Texas Tech is a 27.5-point favorite over Sam Houston on Friday and the total has been set at 152.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech compiled a 19-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Sam Houston put together a 9-20-0 record against the spread last season.

The Red Raiders sported a worse record against the spread in home games (10-8-0) than they did in away games (7-3-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bearkats had a lower winning percentage at home (.300, 3-7-0 record) than away (.375, 6-10-0).

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech went 23-6 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 79.3% of those games).

The Red Raiders played as a moneyline favorite of -33333 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Sam Houston was the underdog 15 times and won one of those games.

The Bearkats were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Texas Tech has a 99.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Head-to-Head Comparison

At 80.9 points scored per game and 68.5 points conceded last season, Texas Tech was 28th in the nation offensively and 70th defensively.

On the glass, Texas Tech was 84th in the country in rebounds (33.5 per game) last season. It was 94th in rebounds conceded (29.9 per game).

Texas Tech was 34th in the nation in assists (16.1 per game) last year.

Texas Tech was the 12th-best team in college basketball in turnovers per game (9.1) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1) last year.

Sam Houston was 136th in the country last season with 75.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 294th with 76.0 points allowed per contest.

Sam Houston was 184th in the nation with 31.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 182nd with 31.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Sam Houston ranked 227th in the nation with 12.9 assists per contest.

Sam Houston was 267th in the country with 12.1 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 140th with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!