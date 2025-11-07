North Carolina vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) go up against the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on November 7, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (66.4%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's North Carolina-Kansas spread (North Carolina -1.5) or total (157.5 points).

North Carolina vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina covered 16 times in 37 games with a spread last season.

Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, North Carolina was 13-14 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Kansas posted as a 1.5-point underdog.

Against the spread last season, the Tar Heels performed better when playing at home, covering seven times in 15 home games, and four times in 12 road games.

The Jayhawks performed better against the spread at home (8-9-0) than away (5-7-0) last season.

North Carolina vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina won 81.5% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (22-5).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter, the Tar Heels went 22-4 (84.6%).

Last season, Kansas won one out of the six games in which it was the underdog.

The Jayhawks entered five games last season as an underdog by -102 or more and were 1-4 in those contests.

North Carolina has a 54.1% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

North Carolina vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, North Carolina was 29th in college basketball offensively (80.7 points scored per game) and 261st on defense (74.7 points conceded).

Last season, North Carolina was 105th in the country in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 182nd in rebounds allowed (31.2).

Last season North Carolina was ranked 93rd in college basketball in assists with 14.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, North Carolina was 120th in the nation in committing them (10.5 per game) last year. It was 288th in forcing them (10.2 per game).

With 76.1 points per game on offense, Kansas ranked 112th in college basketball last season. At the other end of the court, it allowed 69.6 points per contest, which ranked 91st in college basketball.

With 34.7 rebounds per game, Kansas was 43rd in the nation. It ceded 31.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 211th in college basketball.

Kansas was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it dished out 17.7 per game (fourth-best in college basketball).

Kansas committed 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.3 turnovers per contest (274th-ranked).

