Wisconsin vs Northern Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at Kohl Center on November 7, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Northern Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Northern Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (98.8%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's Wisconsin-Northern Illinois spread (Wisconsin -27.5) or over/under (156.5 points).

Wisconsin vs. Northern Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin went 22-15-0 ATS last season.

Northern Illinois put together a 14-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Badgers covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered eight times in 17 games at home, and they covered eight times in 11 games when playing on the road.

The Huskies had the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (6-6-0 record) and on the road (8-8-0) last season.

Wisconsin vs. Northern Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin finished with a 21-5 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80.8% of those games).

The Badgers played as a moneyline favorite of -20000 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Northern Illinois was an underdog 27 times last season and won three, or 11.1%, of those games.

The Huskies were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Wisconsin has an implied win probability of 99.5%.

Wisconsin vs. Northern Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin was 36th in the country in points scored (80.1 per game) and 143rd in points conceded (70.9) last season.

Wisconsin collected 33.1 rebounds per game and gave up 31.3 boards last season, ranking 111th and 187th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Wisconsin was ranked 105th in college basketball in assists with 14.5 per game.

Last year, Wisconsin was 19th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.2 per game) and ranked 331st in turnovers forced (9.6).

Last season Northern Illinois scored 70.9 points per game (260th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 76.9 points per contest (314th-ranked).

Northern Illinois, who ranked 328th in college basketball with 28.9 boards per game, allowed 37.2 rebounds per contest, which was -1-worst in the country.

Northern Illinois ranked 260th in college basketball with 12.5 assists per contest.

Northern Illinois averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

