Purdue vs Oakland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) on November 7, 2025.

Purdue vs. Oakland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Oakland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (94%)

Before you wager on Friday's Purdue-Oakland spread (Purdue -30.5) or total (155.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Purdue vs. Oakland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue went 20-16-0 ATS last season.

Oakland went 16-16-0 ATS last season.

The Boilermakers had a better record against the spread in home games (10-6-0) than they did in road games (6-5-0) last season.

The Golden Grizzlies' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .500 (6-6-0). Away, it was .438 (7-9-0).

Purdue vs. Oakland Head-to-Head Comparison

At 77.3 points scored per game and 70.4 points allowed last year, Purdue was 82nd in the country offensively and 126th defensively.

At 29.9 rebounds per game and 28.2 rebounds conceded, Purdue was 300th and 28th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Purdue was ranked 42nd in the nation in assists with 15.9 per game.

At 9.9 turnovers committed per game and 11.3 turnovers forced last season, Purdue was 62nd and 176th in the country, respectively.

Last season Oakland put up 70.6 points per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 71.6 points per contest (165th-ranked).

Oakland pulled down 32.1 boards per game (174th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.3 rebounds per contest (121st-ranked).

Last year Oakland ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.9 per game.

Oakland was 176th in college basketball with 11.1 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 265th with 10.4 forced turnovers per game.

