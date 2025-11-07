Arizona vs Utah Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-0) face the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at McKale Center on November 7, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Utah Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Utah Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (98.3%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Friday's Arizona-Utah Tech spread (Arizona -31.5) or total (163.5 points).

Arizona vs. Utah Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona compiled a 19-17-0 ATS record last year.

Utah Tech covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

Against the spread last season, the Wildcats fared better when playing at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Trailblazers performed better against the spread at home (7-4-0) than away (6-9-0) last year.

Arizona vs. Utah Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Arizona was the 16th-best team in the country (82.5 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 219th (73.3 points conceded per game).

Last season, Arizona was 14th-best in the country in rebounds (36.4 per game) and 38th in rebounds allowed (28.6).

At 16.2 assists per game last season, Arizona was 32nd in college basketball.

Arizona was 186th in the country in turnovers per game (11.2) and 215th in turnovers forced (10.9) last season.

Utah Tech posted 69.8 points per game (285th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 76.0 points per contest (294th-ranked).

Utah Tech grabbed 29.5 boards per game (318th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 32.8 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

Utah Tech ranked 245th in the country with 12.7 assists per game.

Utah Tech averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest (153rd-ranked).

