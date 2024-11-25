UConn vs Memphis Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 25

A pair of hot teams square off when the UConn Huskies (4-0) host the Memphis Tigers (4-0) on November 25, 2024. The Huskies will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Tigers, who have won four straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Memphis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

UConn vs. Memphis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (75.3%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Monday's UConn-Memphis spread (UConn -8.5) or total (150.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. Memphis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn compiled a 28-12-0 ATS record last year.

Memphis covered 12 times in 32 chances against the spread last year.

Against the spread last season, the Huskies fared worse when played at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home was .333 (5-10-0) last year. On the road, it was .385 (5-8-0).

UConn vs. Memphis: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn won 31 of the 33 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (93.9%).

The Huskies won all 20 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter.

Memphis was an underdog eight times last season and won four of those games.

The Tigers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +290 moneyline set for this game.

UConn has a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UConn vs. Memphis Head-to-Head Comparison

The 33.7 rebounds per game the Tigers averaged ranked 94th in the country, and were 1.1 more than the 32.6 their opponents grabbed per outing.

The Tigers' 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 134th in college basketball, and the 91.5 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 129th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!