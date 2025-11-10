UConn vs Columbia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

The UConn Huskies (2-0) play the Columbia Lions (1-0) on November 10, 2025. The matchup airs on FS1.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Columbia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Columbia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (97.6%)

Before placing a bet on Monday's UConn-Columbia spread (UConn -32.5) or over/under (156.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. Columbia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Columbia put together a 9-16-0 ATS record last season.

The Huskies covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered eight times in 16 games at home, and they covered six times in 11 games on the road.

The Lions' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .538 (7-6-0). On the road, it was .167 (2-10-0).

UConn vs. Columbia Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, UConn was 90th in college basketball offensively (77.0 points scored per game) and 56th defensively (68.0 points conceded).

UConn was 111th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.1) and second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9) last season.

Last season UConn was eighth-best in the nation in assists with 17.3 per game.

UConn committed 10.0 turnovers per game last year and forced 9.8 per game, ranking 71st and 317th, respectively, in the nation.

With 78.4 points per game on offense, Columbia was 68th in the nation last year. Defensively, it ceded 78.1 points per contest, which ranked 327th in college basketball.

Columbia was 188th in the country with 31.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 172nd with 31.1 rebounds allowed per game.

With 17.4 assists per game, Columbia ranked sixth-best in college basketball in the category.

Columbia was 129th in the country with 10.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 153rd with 11.5 forced turnovers per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!