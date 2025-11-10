NHL
Golden Knights vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10
The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL teams in action on Monday, up against the Florida Panthers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-4) vs. Florida Panthers (7-7-1)
- Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-146)
|Panthers (+122)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (62.7%)
Golden Knights vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +168 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -210.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for Golden Knights-Panthers on Nov. 10 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Panthers, Vegas is the favorite at -146, and Florida is +122 playing on the road.