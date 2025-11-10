Golden Knights vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL teams in action on Monday, up against the Florida Panthers.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-4) vs. Florida Panthers (7-7-1)

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-146) Panthers (+122) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (62.7%)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +168 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -210.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Golden Knights-Panthers on Nov. 10 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Panthers, Vegas is the favorite at -146, and Florida is +122 playing on the road.

