Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 10

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Monday, there are three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 4 UConn and Columbia at 6:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

With Monday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting trends with our preview below.

UConn vs. Columbia

Matchup: Columbia Lions at No. 4 UConn Huskies

Columbia Lions at No. 4 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (97.61% win probability)

UConn (97.61% win probability) Spread: UConn (-32.5)

UConn (-32.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on UConn vs. Columbia with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa State vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (67.78% win probability)

Iowa State (67.78% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-4.5)

Iowa State (-4.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPNU

Bet on Iowa State vs. Mississippi State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!