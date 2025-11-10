Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

Suns vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (5-5) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (2-7) on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The over/under in the matchup is 229.5.

Suns vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -7.5 229.5 -290 +235

Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (77%)

Suns vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-3-2).

In the Pelicans' nine games this season, they have five wins against the spread.

This season, Suns games have hit the over five times out of nine chances.

The Pelicans have hit the over 55.6% of the time this year (five of nine games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Phoenix sports a better record against the spread (4-0-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (1-3-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Suns hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total two times in five opportunities this season (40%). In road games, they have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 29.3 points, 4.7 boards and 7.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen averages 16.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Mark Williams is averaging 13 points, 9.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 5.7 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made treys (fourth in league).

Collin Gillespie is averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 17.8 points, 6.7 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also draining 43.4% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Jeremiah Fears averages 13.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Herbert Jones' numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 45% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

The Pelicans get 8.9 points per game from Derik Queen, plus 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Saddiq Bey averages 11 points, 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

