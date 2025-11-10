Iowa State vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) at Sanford Pentagon on November 10, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Sanford Pentagon

Iowa State vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (67.8%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Monday's Iowa State-Mississippi State spread (Iowa State -4.5) or total (150.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State put together a 20-15-0 ATS record last year.

Mississippi State went 15-19-0 ATS last year.

Iowa State covered the spread when it was a 4.5-point favorite or more 58.6% of the time last year. That's more often than Mississippi State covered as an underdog by 4.5 or more (never covered last season).

Against the spread last season, the Cyclones fared worse when played at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs had a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 6-9-0 record) than on the road (.545, 6-5-0).

Iowa State vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State finished with a 19-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 76% of those games).

The Cyclones went 18-5 last year (winning 78.3% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -235 or shorter.

Mississippi State won two of the six games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Bulldogs were at least a +190 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Iowa State's implied win probability is 70.1%.

Iowa State vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

At 80.3 points scored per game and 68.3 points allowed last season, Iowa State was 34th in the nation on offense and 61st defensively.

Last season, Iowa State was 142nd in the country in rebounds (32.7 per game) and 31st in rebounds allowed (28.3).

Iowa State was 77th in the country in assists (15.0 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Iowa State was 232nd in college basketball in committing them (11.6 per game) last season. It was 13th-best in forcing them (14.4 per game).

Mississippi State put up 79.5 points per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 74.2 points per contest (245th-ranked).

Mississippi State pulled down 35.2 boards per game (28th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 32.8 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

Mississippi State ranked 69th in college basketball with 15.2 assists per game.

Last year Mississippi State averaged 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.6 turnovers per contest (67th-ranked).

