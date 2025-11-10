UCLA vs West Georgia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

The UCLA Bruins (2-0) go up against the West Georgia Wolves (1-1) on November 10, 2025. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCLA vs. West Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. West Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCLA win (98.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for UCLA (-34.5) versus West Georgia on Monday. The total is set at 148.5 points for this game.

UCLA vs. West Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA put together a 20-14-0 ATS record last year.

West Georgia won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

The Bruins covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 12 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities in road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wolves had a lower winning percentage at home (.364, 4-7-0 record) than away (.412, 7-10-0).

UCLA vs. West Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, UCLA was 162nd in college basketball offensively (74.2 points scored per game) and 22nd-best on defense (65.2 points allowed).

With 29.9 rebounds per game and 28.4 rebounds allowed, UCLA was 300th and 34th in the nation, respectively, last year.

UCLA was 28th in the country in assists (16.3 per game) last season.

Last year, UCLA was 71st in college basketball in turnovers committed (10 per game) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4).

Last year West Georgia scored 69 points per game (305th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 78.3 points per contest (331st-ranked).

With 29.7 rebounds per game, West Georgia ranked 310th in the nation. It ceded 32.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 277th in college basketball.

West Georgia dished out 13.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 184th in the nation.

West Georgia was 129th in the country with 10.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 197th with 11.1 forced turnovers per contest.

