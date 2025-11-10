Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

Pistons vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Peacock

The Detroit Pistons (8-2) are heavily favored (by 12 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-9) on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is 235.5.

Pistons vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -12 235.5 -621 +460

Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (82.9%)

Pistons vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-3-0).

The Wizards have one win against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over four times.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in five opportunities at home, and it has covered three times in five opportunities on the road.

The Pistons have exceeded the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in three of five home matchups (60%). In away games, they have hit the over in one of five games (20%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .000 (0-5-0). On the road, it is .200 (1-4-0).

Both at home (three of five) and on the road (three of five), the Wizards' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 60% of the time.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 4.7 boards and 9.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Duren averages 19.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Ausar Thompson averages 13.9 points, 6.6 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

Ron Holland II is averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr is averaging 18.9 points, 7.7 boards and 4 assists for the Wizards.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 16 points, 6.2 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.5% of his shots from the field and 47.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 3.2 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Tre Johnson averages 12.1 points, 3.7 boards and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

The Wizards receive 6 points per game from Carlton Carrington, plus 4 boards and 4.7 assists.

