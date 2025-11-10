Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: FDSN, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-4) visit the Utah Jazz (3-6) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Delta Center, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, November 10, 2025. The Jazz are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 234.5 -295 +240

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (72.2%)

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread four times over 10 games with a set spread.

The Jazz are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total eight times out of nine chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered one time in four games at home, and it has covered three times in six games on the road.

When playing at home, the Timberwolves eclipse the total 75% of the time (three of four games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 83.3% of games (five of six).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 25.2 points, 7.1 boards and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 18.6 points, 2.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 76.3% from the floor (second in NBA).

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.8 boards.

Naz Reid is averaging 11.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 28.3 points, 6.1 boards and 2 assists for the Jazz.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 22.1 points, 3.6 boards and 7.2 assists per game. He is sinking 43% of his shots from the floor and 27.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 6.9 points, 8.8 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is sinking 37.5% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Kyle Filipowski provides the Jazz 6.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Svi Mykhailiuk's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

