Magic vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: KUNP and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (4-6) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-4) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -2.5 235.5 -136 +116

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (63.4%)

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread three times over 10 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers have played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, Magic games have hit the over five times out of nine chances.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 77.8% of the time this year (seven of nine games with a set point total).

Orlando has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered one time in five games when playing at home, and it has covered two times in five games when playing on the road.

When it comes to point totals, the Magic hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total two times in five opportunities this season (40%). On the road, they have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

Portland has been better against the spread at home (4-1-0) than on the road (2-2-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over four of five times at home (80%), and three of four on the road (75%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.8 points, 9.1 boards and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Franz Wagner averages 22.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Desmond Bane averages 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 46.7% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Anthony Black is averaging 11 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.3 points, 7 boards and 4.9 assists. He is also draining 48% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Jrue Holiday averages 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists. He is also sinking 44.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 20 points, 3.2 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe provides the Trail Blazers 18.4 points, 5.3 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 8.8 points per game from Donovan Clingan, plus 8.8 boards and 1.4 assists.

