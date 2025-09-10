UCLA vs New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

In college football action on Friday, the UCLA Bruins face the New Mexico Lobos.

UCLA vs New Mexico Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UCLA: (-719) | New Mexico: (+500)

UCLA: (-719) | New Mexico: (+500) Spread: UCLA: -15.5 (-114) | New Mexico: +15.5 (-106)

UCLA: -15.5 (-114) | New Mexico: +15.5 (-106) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

UCLA vs New Mexico Betting Trends

UCLA hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

UCLA has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

New Mexico has one win against the spread this season.

New Mexico has covered every time (1-0) as a 15.5-point or greater underdog this season.

One of New Mexico's two games has hit the over.

UCLA vs New Mexico Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (85.5%)

UCLA vs New Mexico Point Spread

New Mexico is a 15.5-point underdog against UCLA. New Mexico is -106 to cover the spread, and UCLA is -114.

UCLA vs New Mexico Over/Under

UCLA versus New Mexico, on Sept. 12, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

UCLA vs New Mexico Moneyline

UCLA is a -719 favorite on the moneyline, while New Mexico is a +500 underdog.

UCLA vs. New Mexico Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UCLA 16.5 116 36.5 117 52.0 2 New Mexico 24.5 88 28.0 100 55.0 2

UCLA vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game day: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Stadium: Rose Bowl

