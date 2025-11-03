UCLA vs Eastern Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The UCLA Bruins start their 2025-26 college basketball season on November 3, 2025, facing the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA vs. Eastern Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Eastern Washington Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UCLA win (97.8%)

UCLA is a 29.5-point favorite against Eastern Washington on Monday and the total has been set at 149.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

UCLA vs. Eastern Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA put together a 20-14-0 ATS record last year.

Eastern Washington put together a 7-23-0 record against the spread last year.

Against the spread last season, the Bruins performed better when playing at home, covering 12 times in 17 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Eagles had the same winning percentage against the spread (.250) at home (3-9-0 record) and on the road (4-12-0) last year.

UCLA vs. Eastern Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA won 19 of the 24 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (79.2%).

The Bruins played as a moneyline favorite of -33333 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Eastern Washington was underdogs in 23 games last season and won four (17.4%) of those contests.

The Eagles were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, UCLA has an implied win probability of 99.7%.

UCLA vs. Eastern Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, UCLA was the 162nd-ranked team in college basketball (74.2 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 22nd-best (65.2 points conceded per game).

On the glass, UCLA was 300th in college basketball in rebounds (29.9 per game) last season. It was 34th in rebounds allowed (28.4 per game).

UCLA was 28th in the country in assists (16.3 per game) last season.

Last season, UCLA was 71st in the country in turnovers committed (10 per game) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4).

Eastern Washington averaged 71.3 points per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 75.5 points per contest (283rd-ranked).

Eastern Washington pulled down just 27.4 rebounds per game (10th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 30.6 rebounds per contest (142nd-ranked).

Last season Eastern Washington ranked 184th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.5 per game.

With 12.1 turnovers per game, Eastern Washington was 267th in the nation. It forced 12.5 turnovers per contest, which ranked 74th in college basketball.

