UAB vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the UAB Blazers facing the Akron Zips.

UAB vs Akron Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UAB: (-410) | Akron: (+315)

UAB: (-410) | Akron: (+315) Spread: UAB: -10.5 (-115) | Akron: +10.5 (-105)

UAB: -10.5 (-115) | Akron: +10.5 (-105) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UAB vs Akron Betting Trends

UAB has posted one win against the spread this year.

UAB has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of UAB's two games have gone over the point total.

Akron has no wins against the spread this year.

Akron has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One of Akron's two games has gone over the point total.

UAB vs Akron Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blazers win (73.9%)

UAB vs Akron Point Spread

UAB is favored by 10.5 points versus Akron. UAB is -115 to cover the spread, while Akron is -105.

UAB vs Akron Over/Under

A combined point total of 56.5 has been set for UAB-Akron on Sept. 13, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

UAB vs Akron Moneyline

UAB is the favorite, -410 on the moneyline, while Akron is a +315 underdog.

UAB vs. Akron Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UAB 38.0 43 40.0 126 56.5 2 Akron 0.0 136 39.0 124 47.5 2

UAB vs. Akron Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Stadium: Protective Stadium

