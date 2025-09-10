Tyler Lockett Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Tyler Lockett and the Tennessee Titans will play the Los Angeles Rams -- whose passing defense was ranked 20th in the NFL last season (223.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Lockett a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Rams? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Lockett this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tyler Lockett Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.1

4.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.70

23.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Lockett 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 71st at his position and 212th overall, Lockett picked up 72.0 fantasy points (4.2 per game) last year.

In his one game this season so far, Lockett had zero receptions on one target, for zero yards, and ended up with 0.0 fantasy points.

In Week 6 last season against the San Francisco 49ers, Lockett posted a season-high 12.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 65 yards and one touchdown.

In his second-best performance last season, Lockett picked up 12.3 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 63 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

In Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, Lockett collected 0.9 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via this stat line: one reception, nine yards, on three targets.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles surrendered more than 300 passing yards to only three QBs last season.

Last year, the Rams allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Los Angeles allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Rams gave up at least three passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Los Angeles gave up more than 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Rams last season, 24 players caught a TD pass.

Against Los Angeles last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Rams allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just three players last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Rams allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Lockett? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.