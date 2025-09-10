MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 10
Will Byron Buxton or Matt Wallner hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 109 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 140 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Jhonny Pereda (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Chris Taylor (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 133 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 97 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 133 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Mickey Gasper (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 133 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 139 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Cody Freeman (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Michael Helman (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 130 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 138 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Dustin Harris (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Athletics
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 109 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 145 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 100 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 140 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 143 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Jhostynxon Garcia (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 145 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 126 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 141 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 139 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 144 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 114 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 134 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 118 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)