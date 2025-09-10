Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 10

Will Byron Buxton or Matt Wallner hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels

Byron Buxton (Twins): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 109 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 109 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 140 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 140 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Luke Keaschall (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jhonny Pereda (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Chris Taylor (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 133 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 133 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 97 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 97 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 133 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 133 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Mickey Gasper (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 133 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 133 games (has homered in 18% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 139 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 139 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Michael Helman (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 130 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 130 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 138 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 138 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 65 games Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Dustin Harris (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Corey Seager (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Athletics

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 109 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 109 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 145 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 145 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 100 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 100 games (has homered in 25% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 140 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 140 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 143 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 143 games (has homered in 14% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 141 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Brett Harris (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jhostynxon Garcia (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants