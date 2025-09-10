Athletics vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Athletics taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Athletics vs Red Sox Game Info

Athletics (66-79) vs. Boston Red Sox (80-65)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NESN

Athletics vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-108) | BOS: (-108)

OAK: (-108) | BOS: (-108) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-172) | BOS: -1.5 (+142)

OAK: +1.5 (-172) | BOS: -1.5 (+142) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Athletics vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mason Barnett (Athletics) - 1-1, 9.00 ERA vs Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 0-1, 7.56 ERA

The probable pitchers are Mason Barnett (1-1) for the Athletics and Payton Tolle (0-1) for the Red Sox. Barnett has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Barnett's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Tolle has started two games with set spreads, and the Red Sox failed to cover in both opportunities. The Red Sox have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Tolle starts this season.

Athletics vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (54.8%)

Athletics vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Athletics vs Red Sox moneyline has the Athletics as a -108 favorite, while the Red Sox are a -108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Red Sox Spread

An over/under of 10.5 has been set for Athletics-Red Sox on Sept. 10, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Athletics vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Athletics have won 18 of 36 games when listed as at least -108 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 144 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread record of 75-69-0 in 144 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 46.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-25).

The Red Sox have gone 22-25 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (46.8%).

The Red Sox have played in 144 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-69-6).

The Red Sox have put together a 78-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento with a slugging percentage of .487, fueled by 68 extra-base hits. He has a .266 batting average and an on-base percentage of .338.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .274 with 29 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks, while slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 34th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .397 and a slugging percentage of .624 this season.

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in total hits (111) this season while batting .262 with 55 extra-base hits.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .334 on-base percentage and a .443 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .259.

He is 78th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Trevor Story's 143 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average ranks 59th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 111th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 29 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .243.

Alex Bregman has 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 40 walks while batting .279.

Athletics vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/8/2025: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/11/2024: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/10/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/3/2024: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/1/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/18/2023: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/17/2023: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

