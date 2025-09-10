Kansas State vs Arizona Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Kansas State Wildcats versus the Arizona Wildcats is on the college football schedule for Friday.

Kansas State vs Arizona Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas State: (-120) | Arizona: (+100)

Kansas State: (-120) | Arizona: (+100) Spread: Kansas State: -1.5 (-110) | Arizona: +1.5 (-110)

Kansas State: -1.5 (-110) | Arizona: +1.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Kansas State vs Arizona Betting Trends

Kansas State hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Kansas State has yet to win ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this year.

One of Kansas State's three games this season has hit the over.

Arizona has posted one win against the spread this season.

None of Arizona's one games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Kansas State vs Arizona Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (73.8%)

Kansas State vs Arizona Point Spread

Arizona is an underdog by 1.5 points against Kansas State. Arizona is -110 to cover the spread, and Kansas State is -110.

Kansas State vs Arizona Over/Under

A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for Kansas State-Arizona on Sept. 12, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Kansas State vs Arizona Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Kansas State is a -120 favorite.

Kansas State vs. Arizona Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kansas State 26.7 36 27.7 130 51.8 3 Arizona 44.0 25 4.5 4 54.5 2

Kansas State vs. Arizona Game Info

Game day: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Stadium: Arizona Stadium

