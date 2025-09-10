Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 10

Will Zebby Matthews strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Hendricks exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels

Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers

Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Athletics

Connelly Early (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants