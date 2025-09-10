FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Wednesday's MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday's MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 10

Will Zebby Matthews strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Kyle Hendricks exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Angels

  • Zebby Matthews (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers

  • Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
  • Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Athletics

  • Connelly Early (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114)
  • Dustin May (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
  • Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

  • Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
  • Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

