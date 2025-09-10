Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Wednesday.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (73-71) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (72-73)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and ARID

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

SF: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184)

SF: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carson Seymour (Giants) - 1-2, 4.25 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 7-8, 5.22 ERA

The probable pitchers are Carson Seymour (1-2) for the Giants and Eduardo Rodriguez (7-8) for the Diamondbacks. Seymour has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Seymour's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. When Rodriguez starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 9-15-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 5-5 in Rodríguez's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.5%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -142 favorite at home.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Giants are +152 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -184.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Diamondbacks on Sept. 10, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 46, or 53.5%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 30-22 when favored by -142 or more this year.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 68 of 143 chances this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 67-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 28-30 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.3% of those games).

Arizona is 14-8 (winning 63.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 141 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-65-6).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 69-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.9% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 141 hits and an OBP of .378, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 26th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 44 walks. He's batting .271 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging in the majors.

Willy Adames is batting .230 with a .428 slugging percentage and 78 RBI this year.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has put up a slugging percentage of .443, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is 23rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Corbin Carroll's 131 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 80th, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ketel Marte a has .388 on-base percentage to pace the Diamondbacks.

Gabriel Moreno is batting .283 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/8/2025: 11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/3/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/1/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2025: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

