Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Running back Tyler Allgeier is looking at a matchup versus the 26th-ranked rushing defense in the league (141 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Atlanta Falcons play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Tyler Allgeier Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.44

48.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.95

3.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

With 16.4 fantasy points in 2025 (8.2 per game), Allgeier is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 108th overall.

In two games this year, Allgeier has generated 16.4 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 100 yards and scored one touchdown on 26 carries.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Allgeier carried 16 times for 76 yards (4.8 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for four yards as a receiver, good for 14.0 fantasy points.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Carolina has not allowed someone to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Carolina has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Carolina has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Panthers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

