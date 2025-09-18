Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson faces a matchup against the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL (149.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his New England Patriots meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Stevenson's next game versus the Steelers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Rhamondre Stevenson Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.33

42.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.94

15.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

With 18.9 fantasy points in 2025 (9.5 per game), Stevenson is the 21st-ranked player at the RB position and 86th among all players.

Through two games this year, Stevenson has posted 18.9 fantasy points, running for 69 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 18 carries. He has also contributed 100 yards on seven catches (eight targets) as a receiver.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Stevenson carried the ball 11 times for 54 yards (4.9 yards per carry) with five catches (on five targets) for 88 yards as a receiver, good for 16.2 fantasy points.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Steelers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Steelers have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

