Troy Franklin Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 3 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), WR Troy Franklin and the Denver Broncos will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league (199.5 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Franklin worth considering for his next matchup against the Chargers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Troy Franklin Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.24

43.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Franklin Fantasy Performance

With 20.4 fantasy points in 2025 (10.2 per game), Franklin is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 77th overall.

Through two games this season, Franklin has compiled 133 receiving yards and one touchdown on 12 catches (15 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 20.4.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Franklin produced 16 fantasy points, tallying eight receptions on nine targets for 89 yards and one TD.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this year.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

Los Angeles has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of One player has caught a TD pass versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Chargers' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

